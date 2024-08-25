8 killed, 44 injured in overnight Russian attacks in northern, eastern Ukraine

At least eight people were killed and 44 others injured in overnight Russian attacks in northern and eastern Ukraine, officials said in separate statements on Sunday.

Mykola Oleshchuk, the commander of the Ukrainian Air Force, claimed on Telegram that Russia carried out missile attacks overnight on the border regions of Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, and Donetsk.

The missiles were launched from Russia's Voronezh and Rostov regions, he claimed, adding that most of the missiles failed to reach their planned targets.

He said eight of nine Russian drones were also intercepted over the southern Mykolaiv region.

On Telegram, Mykolaiv Governor Vitaliy Kim reported that 15 residential and commercial buildings were damaged by debris from drones that were shot down.

Donetsk Governor Vadym Filashkin said seven people were killed and 15 injured in the region in the Russian attack that also damaged civilian infrastructure in the region's Pokrovsk, Kramatorsk and Bakhmut districts.

The Sumy Regional Military Administration issued a separate statement on Telegram, saying one person was killed and 16 others were injured in a missile strike in the region.

Kharkiv Governor Oleh Synyehubov said on Telegram that 13 people were injured in Kharkiv and Chuhuiv cities.

Local authorities in the Chernihiv region have not yet reported any casualties or damages.

Russian authorities have not yet commented on the Ukrainian officials' claims.