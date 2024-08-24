Majority of Israelis believe Netanyahu is managing war with Hezbollah 'very poorly' - survey

Three-fourths of Israelis believe that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government is managing the conflict with Lebanon's Hezbollah "very poorly," according to a new survey.

The survey, conducted by Israel's Channel 12 and released late Friday, indicated widespread dissatisfaction with Netanyahu's handling of the conflict as well as suspicions over his motives in handling the hostage issue.

According to the survey results, 75% of Israelis rated the government's management of the conflict in northern Israeli with Hezbollah as "very poor."

In contrast, only 18% of respondents believe the government is handling the war "well," while 7% said they "don't know."

Fears of a full-fledged war between Israel and Hezbollah have grown amid an exchange of cross-border attacks, especially after the July 30 assassination of senior Hezbollah commander Fuad Shukr in Beirut.

- Calls for early elections

The survey also found that 55% of Israelis believe early elections should be held immediately, while 36% think the current government should continue. Nine percent of respondents were unsure.

Israel last held legislative elections in November 2022, resulting in the formation of a government led by Netanyahu, made up of far-right religious and nationalist factions. This government has been described by some officials, including US President Joe Biden, as "the most extreme" in Israel's history.

If early elections are not called, the next parliamentary elections are scheduled for October 2026, or some 14 months from now.

- Hostage exchange deal

The survey also found that 59% of Israelis support a deal with Hamas to secure the return of Israeli hostages in Gaza, while 21% oppose the current terms of the deal, and 20% were undecided.

Additionally, 59% of respondents believe that Netanyahu's handling of the hostages issue is driven by "political considerations," compared to 37% who think he is acting out of "objective motivations," and 13% who were unsure.

Previously, far-right Cabinet ministers Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich threatened to withdraw from the government if Netanyahu agreed to a deal with Hamas to cease hostilities and exchange prisoners.

Earlier Saturday, Hamas announced that a delegation led by senior official Khalil Al-Hayya would arrive in Cairo on Saturday evening at the invitation of mediators from Egypt and Qatar to discuss the results of recent negotiations held in Cairo.

This visit follows the arrival of an Israeli security delegation in Cairo two days ago, along with a US delegation, to take part in cease-fire and prisoner exchange talks, with negotiations expected to resume on Saturday or Sunday.

Israel has continued its offensive on the Gaza Strip following an attack by the Palestinian group Hamas last Oct. 7, despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire.

The onslaught has resulted in over 40,200 Palestinian deaths, mostly women and children, and over 93,000 injuries, according to local health authorities.

An ongoing blockade of Gaza has led to severe shortages of food, clean water and medicine, leaving much of the region in ruins.

Israel faces accusations of genocide at the International Court of Justice, which has ordered a halt to military operations in the southern city of Rafah, where over one million Palestinians had sought refuge before the area was invaded on May 6.



