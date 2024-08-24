German coach Christoph Daum that had been battling lung cancer passes away at age of 70

Christoph Daum, the German coach who previously managed Beşiktaş and Fenerbahçe, has passed away.

The 70-year-old coach, who had been battling lung cancer for a long time, has died.

The sad news was announced by former Fenerbahçe player Ümit Özat on his social media account.

Daum, who achieved many successes in Türkiye, had been undergoing treatment for lung cancer for a long time.

In his post regarding Daum's passing, Özat said, "I just received the news of my coach Daum's death. I don't know what to say. Thank you for everything you taught me, may your soul rest in peace, rest in light."