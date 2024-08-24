DAESH CLAIMS RESPONSIBILITY FOR KNIFE ATTACK IN GERMANYS SOLINGEN

The Daesh [ISIS] group claimed responsibility on Saturday for a knife attack in the western German city of Solingen that killed three people on Friday.

The terror group said in a statement on its Telegram account that the attack was carried out by one of its members.

It did not immediately provide any evidence for its assertion and it was not clear how close any relationship between the attacker and Daesh was.

Friday's attack, in which a man killed three people and wounded eight others, took place in the Fronhof, a market square in Solingen where live bands were playing as part of a festival marking the city's 650th anniversary.

Police said they were conducting a manhunt for the assailant. They said they had detained a 15-year-old and were investigating whether this person was linked to the attacker.





