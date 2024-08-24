 Contact Us
German investigators: Solingen stabbings may have been terror attack

"We have not yet been able to identify a motive, but based on the overall circumstances, we assume that the initial suspicion of a terrorist-motivated offence cannot be ruled out," senior public prosecutor Markus Caspers said in a statement.

DPA WORLD
Published August 24,2024
The public prosecutor's office has not ruled out a terrorist motive in the deadly stabbings in Solingen, senior public prosecutor Markus Caspers said at a press conference in Wuppertal.

The find comes after three people were killed in the attack late on Friday night during a town festival. Eight people were injured, five of them seriously.

The perpetrator remains at large and the police are investigating, with searches being carried out at several locations.