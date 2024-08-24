German investigators: Solingen stabbings may have been terror attack

The public prosecutor's office has not ruled out a terrorist motive in the deadly stabbings in Solingen, senior public prosecutorsaid at a press conference in Wuppertal."We have not yet been able to identify a motive, but based on the overall circumstances, we assume that the initial suspicion of a terrorist-motivated offence cannot be ruled out," he said.The find comes after three people were killed in thelate on Friday night during a town festival. Eight people were injured, five of them seriously.The perpetrator remains at large and theare investigating, with searches being carried out at several locations.