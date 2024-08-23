US, Israeli defense chiefs discuss fire exchanges on Israeli-Lebanese border

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant discussed continued exchanges of fire on the Israeli-Lebanese border.

Austin said on Friday that he called Gallant the day prior to exchange views on "the risk of escalation from Iran, Lebanese Hezbollah, and Iran-backed terrorist groups across the Middle East."

"I confirmed the United States commitment to Israel's security and shared that the United States is well postured across the region to defend Israel and protect U.S. personnel and facilities," he said on X.

Austin said they also discussed progress towards securing a cease-fire in the Gaza Strip and the release of all hostages.

The Pentagon announced earlier this month that the US will deploy additional military assets to the Middle East ahead of possible retaliation by Iran against Israel.

Austin ordered the USS Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group, equipped with F-35C fighters, to accelerate transit to the Central Command area of responsibility, adding to capabilities already provided by the USS Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group.

Additionally, he ordered the USS Georgia (SSGN 729) guided missile submarine to the Central Command region. The USS Georgia is "still in transit" to the region.

Two US aircraft carriers in the Middle East have sent a "very powerful message" of deterrence to Iran, the Pentagon said on Thursday.

Tensions are running high in the Middle East following the July 31 assassination of Hamas political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh in Iran's capital Tehran. Hours earlier, Israel killed Hezbollah commander Fuad Shukr in Beirut.

Hamas and Iran have accused Israel of carrying out Haniyeh's assassination, while Tel Aviv has not confirmed or denied responsibility.

Iran has vowed "harsh punishment" for Israel for Haniyeh's killing on Iranian soil.

The escalation comes amid an ongoing Israeli offensive against the Gaza Strip, which has killed more than 40,200 Palestinians following an attack on Oct. 7 last year by Hamas that killed 1,139 Israelis.