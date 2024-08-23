News World Zelensky calls on Western partners to provide weapons promised

DPA WORLD Published August 23,2024

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky urged his country's Western partners to deliver promised military support as he seeks to fend off Russia's full-scale invasion.



"On the front lines, we fight with shells and equipment, not with words like 'tomorrow' or 'soon'," said Zelensky in his evening video address.



Ukraine is waiting for packages with weapons or equipment "that have been announced and decided upon, but not yet delivered," he said, without naming those who are late in coming through on their promises.



Just days ago, Zelensky emphasized the need for the prompt delivery of outstanding weapons and munitions packages, saying war does not recognise holidays.



Ukraine receives the bulk of its military support from the United States, with Britain, France and Germany also providing significant contributions.











