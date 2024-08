U.S. President Joe Biden spoke to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday and announced a new military-aid package for Ukraine, the White House said.

Biden reaffirmed to Zelensky the U.S.'s "unwavering support for the people of Ukraine" in its war with Russia, the White House said in a statement.

The aid package includes air-defense missiles, counter-drone equipment, anti-armor missiles and ammunition, the statement said.