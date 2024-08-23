Türkiye, Malaysia discuss defense cooperation

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim received Turkish Defense Industry Agency head Haluk Gorgun on Friday to discuss strengthening defense cooperation between the two nations.

Ibrahim and Gorgun had an "in-depth discussion" on bolstering defense ties, according to a statement on X by the Malaysian prime minister.

The two also addressed the ongoing crisis in Palestine. They discussed Türkiye's proposal for an emergency session of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in response to the situation in Gaza.

"Malaysia stands resolute in supporting this initiative, which seeks to coordinate efforts and increase pressure on the United States and its allies to compel the Zionist Israeli regime to immediately cease its attacks and bombings in Gaza," Ibrahim said.

Gorgun stressed Türkiye's growing strength in the defense industry and said on X: "Our growing export volume and our solid collaborations in the region give us great strength in the defense industry."

He expressed hope that the two days of meetings would benefit both countries.