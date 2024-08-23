Starbucks under fire for offering its new CEO a corporate jet

Global coffee chains giant Starbucks is under fire for offering its new CEO a corporate jet for commuting between Newport Beach, California and Seattle, Washington, around 1,609 kilometers (1,000 miles).

Social media users called Brian Niccol's use of a private jet "hypocritical," pointing to Starbucks' decision to use paper straws instead of plastic to reduce environmental damage.

In August, Starbucks sent a mail to Niccol saying: "You will be eligible to use the Company aircraft for business-related travel in accordance with the Company's travel policy, travel between your city of residence and the Company's headquarters in Seattle, Washington and your personal travel in accordance with the Company's policies," according to the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

In a previous statement, Starbucks said Niccol will work remotely but come to the office three days a week.

After declining revenues for two quarters, Laxman Narasimhan stepped down from the CEO post, with Niccol set to start on Sept. 9.

In 2021, the firm stopped using plastic straws in favor of paper ones to reduce plastic pollution.

However, Starbucks has continued to use plastic bottles and glasses.