NewsWorldSisi, Biden agree Israel and Hamas need to show flexibility in Gaza talks
Sisi, Biden agree Israel and Hamas need to show flexibility in Gaza talks
During a phone call, the Egyptian President and his U.S. counterpart stressed the significance of both Israel and Hamas demonstrating flexibility in their discussions regarding a ceasefire-for-hostages agreement for Gaza.
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and U.S. President Joe Biden, in a phone call, emphasized the importance of Israel and Hamas showing flexibility in negotiations over a Gaza ceasefire-for-hostages deal, the Egyptian presidency said on Friday.