North Korea slams Apache attack helicopters' sale by US to South Korea

North Korea on Friday slammed the US for selling the Apache attack helicopters to South Korea and warned of serious consequences.

In a statement, the North Korean Foreign Ministry accused Washington of changing the fundamental military balance in the region.

"We strongly oppose and reject the US and its vassal forces' arms buildup posing a grave danger to the regional security environment and escalating the military tension and warn them seriously of the consequences to be entailed by it," said the ministry in its statement published by state-run Korean Central News Agency.

On Monday, US media reported that the US State Department has approved the sale of up to 36 AH-64E Apache helicopters, logistics and support to South Korea in a deal worth $3.5 billion.

Pyongyang said the US is now active in the Asia-Pacific region arming South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and other allies.

"Last year, too, the US concluded a 'security of supply arrangement' with the ROK military aimed at prompt supply of military goods, after deciding to deliver various kinds of ultra-modern lethal war equipment worth of astronomical amount of money such as 25 F-35 stealth fighters, 36 SM-6 fleet-to-air interceptor missiles and 42 AIM-9X Sidewinder air-to-air missiles," it said.

The ministry rejected the US move and said North Korea's strategic deterrence will be further strengthened to protect national security and interests and regional peace.

"The DPRK (Democratic People's Republic of Korea) will steadily conduct the necessary military activities for self-defense to control the military imbalance and instability that may be caused by the military moves and delivery of lethal equipment of the hostile forces getting more reckless with passage of time," it concluded.









