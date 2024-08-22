Andrew Tate detained again in Romania amid human trafficking probe

British-American influencer Andrew Tate has again been detained in Romania, authorities said on Thursday, hours after police raided four of his properties in and around Bucharest.



The Mediafax news agency reported that Tate and his brother Tristan were interrogated on Wednesday night at the headquarters of the Romanian Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT).



The brothers - who are under investigation for human trafficking and exploiting young women in Romania - can initially be held for up to 24 hours, their lawyer said, before authorities must decide whether to impose pre-trial detention or house arrest.



Officers searched four of the Tates' homes on Wednesday.



The latest developments are a further blow to Andrew Tate, who has become a torchbearer for online misogyny in recent years.



The 37-year-old ostentatiously showcased his wealth with social media videos of flashy sports cars and thick cigars, reaching millions of teenagers and young men.



The Tates and two alleged female accomplices were first arrested near Bucharest on December 30, 2022, accused of forcing young women to participate in pornographic videos.



Romanian investigators have identified seven victims, three of whom are plaintiffs in the case. The brothers deny all allegations.



They were released on house arrest three months later, and since August 2023 the defendants had been out on bail with the restriction that they could not leave Romania.



They have remained active on social media, spreading misinformation during the recent far-right riots in the United Kingdom.



Authorities have not yet provided a trial date.















