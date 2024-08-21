Turkish, U.S. top diplomats discuss Gaza ceasefire efforts in call, Ankara says

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan discussed the latest proposal presented in the negotiations between the Palestinian group Hamas and Israel in his phone call with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in recent months.

Indirect talks mediated by the United States, Qatar and Egypt have so far failed to achieve a permanent ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs Spokesperson Öncü Keçeli announced on social media that Fidan had a phone conversation with Blinken.

In the meeting requested by the other side, the latest status of the ceasefire negotiations between Hamas and Israel and developments in the region were discussed.







