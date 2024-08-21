Russia moving small number of forces into Kursk: Pentagon

Russia is moving a small number of forces into its Kursk region, where Ukraine has been conducting an offensive since Aug. 6, the Pentagon said Tuesday.

"We have seen indications of Russia moving a small number of forces into the Kursk region to respond," spokesman Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder told reporters.

"I would say, generally speaking though, that Russia has really struggled to respond, and you continue to see some Ukrainian advances in that regard," he said.

The US will continue to support Ukraine for the "long haul," he reiterated.

"There should be no question that the United States supports Ukraine and its fight for freedom and to preserve its sovereignty and to deter future Russian aggression, and that's what we continue to remain focused on."

On Monday, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov discussed battlefield dynamics, Ukraine's ongoing operations, and Ukrainian reconstitution and training efforts.

The defense chiefs also discussed the next Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting to continue to support Ukraine's "urgent military requirements."

Russian and Ukrainian troops are still fighting in the Kursk region, with Moscow claiming that Ukraine's incursion was orchestrated and supported by the West.

Ukraine claims to have captured 92 settlements since then, particularly the town of Sudzha.









