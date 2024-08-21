DUTCH PREMIER URGES ISRAELS NETANYAHU TO ALLOW HUMANITARIAN AID IN GAZA, CEASE-FIRE

Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof on Tuesday urged his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu to achieve a cease-fire in the Gaza Strip to avoid an escalation of tensions in the Middle East.

Following the phone call, Schoof stated on X that he had "a good conversation" with Netanyahu and stressed the "importance of Israel's security to the Netherlands."

The Dutch premier emphasized the "urgent need to prevent further escalation in the Middle East" and urged breaking the "cycle of violence and retaliation."

"It is essential that the parties reach a deal on an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, the release of the hostages and the unhindered delivery of more humanitarian aid to the suffering people of Gaza," Schoof said, ensuring that his country "supports all efforts aimed at achieving a ceasefire."

For months, the U.S., Qatar and Egypt have been trying to reach an agreement between Israel and Hamas to ensure a hostage swap deal and a cease-fire and allow humanitarian aid to enter Gaza.

However, mediation efforts have stalled due to Netanyahu's refusal to meet Hamas' demands to end the war.

Israel has continued its brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip following a Hamas attack on Oct. 7, 2023, despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire.

The conflict has resulted in over 40,170 Palestinian deaths, mostly women and children, and more than 92,740 injuries, according to local health authorities.

The ongoing blockade of Gaza has led to severe shortages of food, clean water, and medicine, leaving much of the region in ruins.

Israel faces accusations of genocide at the International Court of Justice, which has ordered a halt to military operations in the southern city of Rafah, where over one million Palestinians had sought refuge before the area was invaded on May 6.