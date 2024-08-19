Canada urges immediate cease-fire, boost in aid to Gaza on World Humanitarian Day

On World Humanitarian Day, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called for an urgent cease-fire and increased humanitarian aid to Gaza, underscoring the dire need for assistance in the region.

"Today, on World Humanitarian Day, we honor the heroes who risk their lives to protect the world's most vulnerable," Trudeau stated.

Reflecting on the deadly attack that occurred 21 years ago on the United Nations headquarters in Baghdad, which resulted in the deaths of 22 humanitarian workers and injuries to over 150 others, Trudeau highlighted the growing challenges faced by aid efforts worldwide.

"The effects of armed conflict and climate change have led to a record-high number of people in need of humanitarian assistance," he said.

Trudeau reaffirmed Canada's commitment to aiding those in need through partnerships with organizations such as the UN, the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement, and various NGOs.

Addressing the crisis in Gaza, he described the situation as "catastrophic" and emphasized, "One region where humanitarian aid is most needed today is Gaza."

Canada has pledged $165 million in aid for Gaza and the West Bank. Trudeau called for "an urgent cease-fire" and stressed the importance of "the release of hostages, the protection of civilians, and an increased flow of humanitarian aid throughout the region."



























