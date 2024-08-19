1 Israeli soldier killed, 6 injured in ‘mistaken’ shelling in Gaza’s Khan Younis

An Israeli soldier was killed and six others were injured in a "mistaken" shelling of a building housing Israeli forces in the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis, the military said on Monday.

The army did not provide any details about the incident, only saying a soldier from the army's Paratroopers Brigade's reconnaissance unit was killed and six others injured.

Israeli public broadcaster KAN said the casualties occurred when an Israeli warplane dropped a bomb on a building adjacent to a multi-story building where the forces were stationed.

According to military figures, at least 694 Israeli soldiers have been killed since the outbreak of the Gaza conflict on Oct. 7, 2023.

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire, Israel has continued its brutal offensive on Gaza since an Oct. 7, 2023 attack by Hamas.

The Israeli onslaught has since killed over 40,130 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured more than 92,740, according to local health authorities.

More than 10 months into the Israeli onslaught, vast tracts of Gaza lie in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water, and medicine.

Israel is accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, which ordered it to immediately halt its military operation in the southern city of Rafah, where more than 1 million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war before it was invaded on May 6.

























