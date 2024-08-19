‘’KARA ATMACA WILL ADD STRENGTH TO TURKISH ARMYS POWER’’

The test firings of the Kara Atmaca, a land-to-land cruise missile produced by Roketsan, are ongoing. Kara Atmaca achieved a direct hit on its target in its longest-range and most prolonged test firing to date.

Haluk Görgün, President of the Defense Industry, shared images of the Atmaca missile hitting its target precisely on his social media account.

Görgün, said in his post:

"May the long range and extended flight of Kara Atmaca, the sharp sword of the Homeland, be beneficial to our country. Kara Atmaca, a long-range cruise missile designed for use against strategic ground targets requiring high precision and resistant to jamming, will enhance the strength of our army. In the flight test conducted with Kale Arge's KTJ-3700 engine, Kara Atmaca achieved a direct hit on its target, completing its longest-duration flight. I congratulate all our teams who have worked day and night to bring this force multiplier capability to our armed forces."