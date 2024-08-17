UKRAINE CREATES MILITARY ADMINISTRATION IN RUSSIAS KURSK REGION

Kyiv created a military administration on the territory of the Russian Kursk region, Ukrainian commander-in-chief Oleksandr Syrskyi said on Friday.

In a videoconference, Syrskyi informed Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that Maj. Gen. Eduard Moskalev was appointed as the head of the military office, the Ukrainian General Staff said in a statement.

"Our troops in the attack group made progress of one to 3 kilometers in various places towards the enemy side. Fighting continues along the entire frontline. In general, the situation is under control," Syrskyi said.

According to the military chief, the fighting is currently taking place near the village of Malaya Loknya in the Sudzha district of the Kursk region.

"I hope that a large number of prisoners will be taken there. We continue to replenish our prisoner exchange fund," he said.

Kyiv's incursion into Russia's Kursk region began on the night of Aug. 5-6 when Ukrainian forces entered near Sudzha. On Aug. 12, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed the operation but did not elaborate on its objectives.

The Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations reported that around 9,500 people had been evacuated from the combat zone.

Russian President Vladimir Putin condemned the incursion as a "terrorist attack."

