White House says US to give Ukraine more aid in coming days

The U.S. will provide additional security packages for Ukraine in the coming days, White House national security spokesperson John Kirby told MSNBC in an interview on Thursday, but he did not offer any further details.

Kirby's comments come after the office of Ukrainian Defence Minister Rustem Umerov said earlier on Thursday that he spoke with U.S. counterpart Lloyd Austin about the battlefield situation and Ukraine's defense needs.