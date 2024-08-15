Türkiye, Iraq sign MoU on cooperation in security, military

Türkiye and Iraq on Thursday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on cooperation in security, military and counterterrorism, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said.

The MoU was signed by the defense ministers of the two countries, Fidan said at a joint news conference with his Iraqi counterpart Fuad Hussein in Türkiye's capital Ankara.

Hussein, for his part, said that the MoU on security signed between Türkiye and Iraq is first of its kind in the history of the two countries.

He further said that the PKK terrorist group is "now a banned organization" in Iraq, adding: "Terrorism also threatens Iraqi society."

Türkiye and Iraq will establish a joint security coordination center in Baghdad, and a joint training and cooperation center in Bashika to combat terrorism.

Fidan said that Baghdad and Ankara are in "full agreement" on the issue of Gaza.

The news conference came after the 4th meeting of the Türkiye-Iraq High-Level Security Mechanism in the Turkish capital Ankara.

The meeting aimed to strengthen the understanding reached in security matters with additional concrete steps and the legal framework for joint efforts.









