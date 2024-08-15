 Contact Us
Russian defence chief: More measures planned to protect border areas

Russia will send additional forces to defend the border region of Belgorod amid Ukraine's ongoing incursion into the neighbouring Kursk region, Moscow's defence minister said Thursday. The Russian army has prepared "concrete actions" to defend the Belgorod region from Ukrainian attacks, including "the allocation of additional forces", minister Andrei Belousov was quoted as saying by the defence ministry.

Published August 15,2024
Russian Defence Minister Andrei Belousov said on Thursday that commanders had prepared a series of actions to increase security in regions bordering Ukraine.

"We are talking, first of all, about increasing the efficiency of the troop command and control system in interaction with other law enforcement agencies and the administration of the Belgorod region, about identifying responsible officials, as well as allocating additional forces and means that will be sent to carry out the main tasks," Belousov's ministry quoted him as saying.