OVER 10,000 ISRAELI SOLDIERS TREATED AT DEFENSE MINISTRYS REHABILITATION FACILITIES SINCE OCT. 7

Israeli official figures on Wednesday revealed that the Israeli Defense Ministry's rehabilitation facilities treated 10,056 soldiers since the start of the Israeli onslaught against Gaza on Oct. 7.

According to the Defense Ministry's statement, 3,700 of the injured soldiers have injuries in their limbs, including 50 with amputations, 192 have injuries in their heads, and 168 in their eyes.

It added that 3,500, or 35% of them, are suffering from depression, post-traumatic stress disorder, and other mental disorders caused by trauma.

The Israeli public broadcaster KAN commented on the statement as saying that over 1,000 new soldiers are received every month by the ministry's rehabilitation department from the ongoing war.

Israel, flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire, has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza since an Oct. 7, 2023 attack by Hamas.

The Israeli onslaught has since killed more than 39,900 people, mostly women and children, and injured over 92,000 others, according to local health authorities.

Over 10 months into the Israeli onslaught, vast tracts of Gaza lie in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water, and medicine.

Israel is accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, which ordered it to immediately halt its military operation in the southern city of Rafah, where more than a million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war before it was invaded on May 6.









