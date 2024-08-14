Biden approve $20B for military arms sales to Israel amid genocide

The Biden administration approved the sale of more than $20 billion in new military assistance for Israel on Tuesday amid its ongoing war on the devastated Gaza Strip.

The sales, which consist of multiple packages, include jet fighters, air-to-air missiles, tank ammunition, tactical vehicles and mortar cartridges. All of the packages have been signed off on by Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Specifically, they include up to 50 F-15IA, and as many as 25 F-15I fighter jets, as well as associated equipment, 30 AIM-120C-8 Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missiles (AMRAAM) and 32,739 120mm tank cartridges, M1147 High Explosive Multi-Purpose with Tracer (HEMP-T) cartridges and or 120mm M830A1 High Explosive Multi-Purpose Anti-Tank (MPAT) with Tracer cartridges.

About 50,000 M933A1 120mm High Explosive (HE) mortar cartridges with M783 fuses are also included, as are modified M1148A1P2 Family of Medium Tactical Vehicles and related equipment.

The jets comprise the bulk of the cost, constituting $18.82 billion of the $20.34 billion package.

The announcement sets off a congressional notification period, though it is unlikely lawmakers will block the packages.









