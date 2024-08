Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said on Tuesday that Russia needs to be forced to participate in a summit on peace as it would not do so willingly.

Podolyak told national TV that one of the methods of coercion were actions on the battlefield, referring to Ukraine's unprecedented cross-border incursion into Russia's Kursk region.

"Simple calls to Russia do not work, only a set of coercive tools works," he said.