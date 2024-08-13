UK MARITIME AGENCY REPORTS ATTACK ON VESSEL OFF YEMENS AL-HUDAYDAH COAST

Britain's maritime agency on Tuesday reported an incident that occurred off the Al-Hudaydah coast, western Yemen.

In a statement, the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said the incident occurred on Monday midnight, and took place 63 nautical miles southwest of Al-Hudaydah port city on the Red Sea coast of Yemen.

It reported two explosions "in close proximity to the vessel," adding that "the vessel and crew are reported safe."

It did not elaborate further but said the vessel proceeded to its destination.

"Vessels are advised to transit with caution and report any suspicious activity to UKMTO," the maritime agency said.

The Yemeni Houthi group is yet to comment on the incident.

The Red Sea is one of the world's most frequently used sea routes for oil and fuel shipments.

Yemen's Houthis have been targeting Israeli-linked cargo ships in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden in solidarity with the Gaza Strip, which has been under an Israeli onslaught since Oct. 7 last year.

Earlier this year, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announced a multinational mission, Operation Prosperity Guardian, to counter Houthi attacks.