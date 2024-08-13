 Contact Us
News World UK maritime agency reports attack on vessel off Yemen's Al-Hudaydah coast

UK maritime agency reports attack on vessel off Yemen's Al-Hudaydah coast

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations reported that two explosions occurred near a vessel off Yemen's Al-Hudaydah coast on Monday night, confirming the safety of the vessel but urging caution in the region. The incident comes amid a series of attacks by Yemeni Houthi forces targeting Israel-bound ships in the Red Sea in response to ongoing Israeli actions in Gaza.

Anadolu Agency WORLD
Published August 13,2024
Subscribe
UK MARITIME AGENCY REPORTS ATTACK ON VESSEL OFF YEMENS AL-HUDAYDAH COAST

Britain's maritime agency on Tuesday reported an incident that occurred off the Al-Hudaydah coast, western Yemen.

In a statement, the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said the incident occurred on Monday midnight, and took place 63 nautical miles southwest of Al-Hudaydah port city on the Red Sea coast of Yemen.

It reported two explosions "in close proximity to the vessel," adding that "the vessel and crew are reported safe."

It did not elaborate further but said the vessel proceeded to its destination.

"Vessels are advised to transit with caution and report any suspicious activity to UKMTO," the maritime agency said.

The Yemeni Houthi group is yet to comment on the incident.

The Red Sea is one of the world's most frequently used sea routes for oil and fuel shipments.

Yemen's Houthis have been targeting Israeli-linked cargo ships in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden in solidarity with the Gaza Strip, which has been under an Israeli onslaught since Oct. 7 last year.

Earlier this year, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announced a multinational mission, Operation Prosperity Guardian, to counter Houthi attacks.