RUSSIAN FEDERAL SECURITY SERVICE CHIEF TERMS UKRAINES OFFENSIVE IN KURSK A TERRORIST ATTACK

Head of the Russian Federal Security Service on Tuesday dubbed Ukraine's offensive in the Kursk region "a terrorist attack."

Speaking at a meeting of the Russian National Anti-Terrorism Committee in Moscow, Aleksandr Bortnikov accused Kyiv of targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure "with the support of the collective West."

He said that, in response to the situation, a counter-terrorism operation regime was introduced in three regions-Kursk itself, as well as the neighboring Bryansk and Belgorod regions. This regime includes additional security measures, such as increased patrols, random document checks, and vehicle inspections.

Bortnikov also claimed that Kyiv is acting on two fronts-conducting military operations and launching a massive smear campaign on the internet in the Russian language, targeting Russian citizens and distorting the situation in Kursk.

He warned of increased recruitment efforts by foreign intelligence agencies to involve Russian citizens, particularly young people, in terrorist activities.

Addressing the attendees of the meeting, which included members of the Anti-Terrorism Committee, Russia's Prosecutor General Igor Krasnov, presidential representatives to federal districts, and heads of regional anti-terrorist bodies, Bortnikov emphasized the need to enhance readiness to counter "terrorist encroachments" and to prioritize the prevention of terrorist threats in the context of the "special military operation."

He said that since the beginning of the year, 110 "terrorist attacks" have been thwarted.

Over 1,050 individuals have been detained on various terrorism-related charges, including planning and carrying out attacks, justifying and propagating terrorism, financing terrorists, and providing assistance to them.

Bortnikov called for the use of all available resources to counter emerging terrorist threats and to intensify efforts at the municipal level, taking into account local specifics and the prevailing situation.