Russia claims it took control of another settlement in Ukraine’s Donetsk region

The Russian Defense Ministry on Tuesday said that it has taken control of the village of Lysychne in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region.

It also claimed that the Russian forces discovered a Ukrainian sabotage group in a forest of the Kursk region and disabled it, capturing the "Starlink terminal."

Meanwhile, Russia's Su-34 fighter jets carried out strikes on Ukrainian soldiers and military equipment in the Kursk region based on the data received from reconnaissance units, it said.

"In total, since the beginning of the special military operation, 638 aircraft, 279 helicopters, 29,823 unmanned aerial vehicles, 569 anti-aircraft missile systems, 17,046 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,400 multiple rocket launcher combat vehicles, 13,198 field artillery and mortars, 24,686 special military vehicles have been destroyed," it said.