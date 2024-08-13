Climate change, ‘major driving force’ behind extreme heat: WMO

A boy pours water over himself during high heat in Brussels, Belgium, 11 August 2024. (EPA Photo)

Climate change is the "major driving force" that causes extreme heat all around the world, according to the spokesperson of the World Meteorological Organization (WMO).

Clare Nullis told Anadolu that the WMO "measures temperatures over a 30-year baseline period, the most recent one is 1991-2020."

"So, countries reporting above that would indicate that it's warmer than the 30-year average," she said, adding: "For climate monitoring purposes, we use the pre-industrial baseline."

"Climate change is the major driving force behind the current excessive heat," she underlined.

This summer has seen many new station records, with several European countries experiencing their hottest July on record, though the continental high remains the one set in Sicily a few years ago, she added.

'EXTREME HEAT ALERT' IN BELGIUM



High temperatures have persisted across Europe into August, with Belgium now facing the heat wave.

The Royal Belgian Meteorological Institute has issued an "orange alert" for Aug. 12 and 13 in most of the country due to expected temperatures above seasonal norms, ranging from 30 to 35 degrees Celsius (86 to 95 degrees Fahrenheit), and reaching 36 degrees Celsius (nearly 97 degrees Fahrenheit) near the French border.

A "yellow alert" remained in place in some regions.

'ORANGE ALERT' IN FRANCE



In France, where the heat wave continues, an "orange" alert was issued on Monday across 45 provinces.

Meteo-France has warned that temperatures will be high throughout much of the country.

The highest temperatures, ranging from 36 to 38 degrees Celsius (nearly 97 to over 100 degrees Fahrenheit), are expected in Ile-de-France, Provence-Alpes-Cote d'Azur, Burgundy, Centre, Haute-Normandie, and Hauts-de-France.

Meanwhile, the Kosovo Health Ministry has cautioned citizens about the rising temperatures, indicating that measures such as restricting working hours may be implemented during the week.

UK'S HOTTEST DAY IN 2024



Aug. 12 was recorded as the hottest day of the year in the UK, with the Meteorological Office reporting a peak temperature of 34.8 degrees Celsius (nearly 95 degrees Fahrenheit) in Cambridge.

This marks the highest temperature since Aug. 13, 2022.

The Meteorological Office further noted that the south of the country would experience continued heat on Tuesday, with a shift to precipitation expected on Aug. 14.

The second half of the month is forecasted to be hot and dry, with occasional rain.

Additionally, the office confirmed that this summer ranks as the 11th hottest since 1961, highlighting that eight of the hottest summers have occurred since 2000, with six in the last decade.

ITALIAN EXTREME HEAT



An extreme heat wave originating from Africa is expected to impact Italy throughout the week, with temperatures potentially reaching 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) by Thursday, Aug. 15.

The Health Ministry has placed 19 cities, including Rome, in the "red" category, indicating the highest risk level for Tuesday, Aug. 13.

Italian media reported that temperatures on Mont Blanc, the highest peak in the Alps, remained above 0 degrees Celsius (32 degrees Fahrenheit) for 33 hours, causing concerns that the mountain's glaciers are "dying" due to the intense heat.

SWITZERLAND



Switzerland experienced intense heat over the weekend, with temperatures reaching 33 degrees Celsius (over 91 degrees Fahrenheit) in Geneva and 34 degrees Celsius (over 93 degrees Fahrenheit) in Zurich on Aug. 12.

Some regions affected by the heat wave saw thundershowers on Monday night.

In the canton of Ticino, severe heat persisted, with the Swiss Federal Office of Meteorology and Climatology (MeteoSwiss) recording the highest temperature of the year at 35.8 degrees Celsius (over 96 degrees Fahrenheit) on Aug. 10.

Temperatures across Switzerland are expected to drop by 4 degrees starting Wednesday.

EUROPE





Europe is warming at a rate more than twice the global average, with the continent's proximity to the Arctic playing a significant role.

From June 2023 to June 2024, global temperature records were broken for 13 consecutive months.

According to the EU's Copernicus satellite monitoring system, July 21 was recorded as the hottest day globally in recent history.

In 2023, every continent experienced widespread, intense, and prolonged heat waves, and the Earth's warming trend continued.

Experts predict that high temperatures will persist in many regions in the near term.

This year, Europe has again been heavily impacted by extreme heat, particularly in the Mediterranean and the Balkans, where prolonged heat waves were recorded in July.

















