WAR NOT IN ANYONES INTEREST, UK PM TELLS IRANS PEZESHKIAN

War not in anyone's interest, UK PM tells Iran's Pezeshkian
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer held a call with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Monday, asking him to refrain from attacking Israel and saying that war was not in anyone's interest, the prime minister's office said.