Former MI6 Russia desk head Christopher Steele has claimed that Russian involvement in recent far-right riots across the UK is "clear," as security services intensify their scrutiny of the instigators behind the unrest.

Steele, who compiled a controversial dossier on former US President Donald Trump's alleged ties to Russia, stated that security officials would be "looking very carefully" at those encouraging anti-immigration riots that have erupted over the past fortnight.

The violence, which began after a brutal assault on a children's dance class in Southport last month, has spread to several locations, including mosques, police officers, and a hotel in Rotherham that houses asylum seekers.

The riots were incited by far-right activists online, who falsely claimed that a Muslim immigrant was responsible for the Southport attack.

Speaking to Times Radio on Monday, Steele suggested that disinformation surrounding the Southport incident appears to have originated from a Russian-linked website.

Steele highlighted the potential role of individuals such as Tommy Robinson, the former leader of the English Defense League; and Nigel Farage, the Reform UK leader, in spreading these conspiracy theories.

Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, has been posting supportive material about the anti-immigration protests, while Farage has questioned whether the government is withholding information about the Southport attack.

Although Farage has publicly condemned political violence, Steele noted that security services would be examining the communications, travel movements, and financial transactions of those involved.

"The security services will be looking very carefully at the instigators of these activities," Steele said.

He emphasized that the investigation should focus on individuals' travel movements, communications, and monetary transfers to uncover any potential patterns of Russian interference.

While Steele acknowledged that the extent of Russia's involvement and the effectiveness of such interference remains uncertain, he insisted that the government should pursue these avenues of investigation.

Asked specifically about Farage's possible involvement, Steele said that while security services would need warrants to carry out certain investigations, it is crucial to scrutinize travel, financial transfers, and communications to determine the extent of any foreign influence on the unrest.









