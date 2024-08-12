News World Man arrested after attack on mosque in Northern Ireland

Man arrested after attack on mosque in Northern Ireland

A male individual has been apprehended after a mosque in County Down, Northern Ireland was targeted in an assault. The incident took place on Greenwell Street in Newtownards during the early hours of Saturday.

Police investigating the incident arrested a 42-year-old man on Sunday following searches at two properties in Newtownards.



He was arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including attempted arson, possessing a petrol bomb, and attempted intimidation.











