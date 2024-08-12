News
Man arrested after attack on mosque in Northern Ireland
A male individual has been apprehended after a mosque in County Down, Northern Ireland was targeted in an assault. The incident took place on Greenwell Street in Newtownards during the early hours of Saturday.
Published August 12,2024
A man has been arrested following an attack on a mosque in County Down in Northern Ireland.
The mosque on Greenwell Street in Newtownards was attacked in the early hours of Saturday.
Police investigating the incident arrested a 42-year-old man on Sunday following searches at two properties in Newtownards.
He was arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including attempted arson, possessing a petrol bomb, and attempted intimidation.