Israel says rockets fired from Lebanon, igniting fires in Western Galilee

Tel Aviv reported the launch of dozens of rockets from Lebanon targeting the Western Galilee region in northern Israel, resulting in fires that are currently being tackled by firefighting teams, according to Israeli media on Monday.

The country's official broadcaster, KAN, said that "more than thirty rocket-propelled grenades were fired at Western Galilee overnight from Lebanon."

Channel 12, a private Israeli news outlet, stated that four firefighting teams are actively working to extinguish the fires that broke out in Western Galilee as a result of the rocket fire from Lebanon.

The channel also reported that two anti-tank missiles were fired from Lebanon at the Metula area in northern Israel, but no casualties were reported.

As of yet, there has been no statement from Hezbollah regarding the incident.

Fears have grown about a full-blown war between Israel and Hezbollah amid a months-long exchange of cross-border fire, especially with Hezbollah threatening military retaliation after the assassination of its top commander, Fuad Shukr, in an Israeli airstrike in Beirut on July 30.

The escalation comes against the backdrop of an Israeli onslaught on the Gaza Strip, which has killed nearly 40,000 people since last October following a cross-border attack by the Palestinian resistance group Hamas.



