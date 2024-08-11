Incursion into Russia 'has greatly raised our morale': Kyiv official

A Ukrainian incursion into Russia's Kursk region has "greatly raised" morale in the country, a senior Ukrainian security official told AFP.

"This has greatly raised our morale, the morale of the Ukrainian army, state and society," the official said on condition of anonymity, adding: "This operation has shown that we can go on the offensive, move forward."

"The situation is basically unchanged. Their pressure in the east continues, they are not pulling back troops from the area" but "the intensity of Russian attacks has gone down a little bit," the senior official said on condition of anonymity.



