'No impact reported' from Ukraine nuclear plant fire: IAEA

A fire broke out Sunday in Europe's largest nuclear power plant, located in southern Ukraine, while the UN's atomic energy watchdog saying nuclear safety was not affected. Experts observed "strong dark smoke" from the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant's northern area after explosions were heard in the evening, the International Atomic Energy Agency said on X, adding: "No impact has been reported for nuclear safety."

Published August 12,2024
The UN nuclear agency said Sunday that a fire at the Zaporizhzhia atomic power plant in southern Ukraine did not appear to represent a threat to nuclear safety.

"IAEA experts witnessed strong dark smoke coming from ZNPP's northern area following multiple explosions heard in the evening," the agency said on X, formerly Twitter, referring to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

"Team was told by ZNPP of an alleged drone attack today on one of the cooling towers located at the site," added the statement from the International Atomic Energy Agency.

"No impact has been reported for nuclear safety."

Both Russia and Ukraine reported the fire there earlier Sunday, each blaming the other for the incident.