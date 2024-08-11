Iranian Vice President Javad Zarif steps down after ministerial nominations for new government

Iran's Javad Zarif, recently appointed vice president for strategic affairs, resigned from his position on Sunday just hours after ministerial nominees were submitted to parliament for approval.

In a lengthy social media post, Zarif announced that the nominees to serve in the government of recently elected President Masoud Pezeshkian had been submitted for a vote of confidence and that he would now return to his university duties.

Zarif has been teaching at the University of Tehran's Department of World Studies since 2021, following his eight-year tenure as the country's foreign minister under former President Hassan Rouhani.

After actively campaigning for Pezeshkian ahead of a recent snap election, the veteran diplomat had hinted that he would not be part of the new government.

However, on Aug. 1, Zarif was unexpectedly named vice president for strategic affairs, a position that does not require parliamentary approval.

He was also appointed head of the steering council responsible for shortlisting candidates for various ministries and government departments.

In an unexpected statement late on Sunday, the former top diplomat revealed that, of the 19 ministers introduced to parliament, only three were first choices, while six were second or third choices, and one was a fifth choice recommended by the steering council he led.

His remarks suggested that the final decisions on ministerial selections did not align with the council's recommendations.

"I am grateful to the president for giving me the honor of participating in this new and bold initiative," he said, noting that more than 1,000 candidates were reviewed by committees and the steering council.

However, he hastened to add that he was not satisfied with the "outcome of the work," as he was unable to "adequately reflect the expert opinions of the committees or fulfill the promise to include women, youth, and ethnic groups as I had pledged."

Zarif stated that this marks the end of his involvement in domestic politics and that he would be returning to the world of academia.

The 19 ministerial nominees presented to parliament on Sunday will be scrutinized by their respective parliamentary commissions before the vote of confidence, scheduled for Aug. 17.