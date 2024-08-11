Belarus says it is moving tanks to Ukraine border after drones downed

Belarus has begun moving tanks to its border with Ukraine, the Defence Ministry in Minsk said on Sunday, after reportedly having shot down several Ukrainian combat drones in its airspace.



The ministry published a video on Telegram showing tanks being loaded onto rail transport carriages.



The units have been put on standby to carry out orders, it said.



It comes after Belarusian strongman Alexander Lukashenko ordered the reinforcement of troops in the south-eastern Gomel and Mazyr areas that border Ukraine to be able to react to potential provocations from the neighbouring country.



Lukashenko said on Saturday that his country's air defence had been put on full alert following the intrusion of what were believed to be 10 Ukrainian drones into the eastern part of the country in the Kastsyukovichy area.



He said Belarus shot down several of the Ukrainian aircraft, state media reported. The airspace intrusion was said to have occurred on Friday.



The Foreign Ministry branded the alleged incursion as a "dangerous attempt to expand the current conflict zone into our region."



Lukashenko, regarded as Europe's last dictator, is one of Russia's most important supporters in its war against Ukraine. At the beginning of the war almost two and a half years ago, Lukashenko allowed Russian troops onto Belarus territory in the south. From there the troops invaded northern Ukraine.



The Foreign Ministry in Minsk said Belarus would use its right to self-defence and respond appropriately to any provocation or hostile acts.



Defence Minister Viktor Khrenin said Saturday that he had also ordered the transfer of Iskander ballistic missiles and Polonez missile launchers to the region.















