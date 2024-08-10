'Yusuf Dikec pose' becomes trendy winning stance for athletes

The "Yusuf Dikec pose" has become a trendy winning stance for athletes competing at the 2024 Paris Olympics, along with footballers.

The Turkish shooter attracted worldwide attention with his cool demeanor while shooting his gun with one hand in his pocket without using a lot of auxiliary equipment such as lenses, eyelids and ear protection.

After his shooting style went viral on social media, it turned into a popular celebratory pose.

Dikec and teammate Sevval Ilayda Tarhan won silver Tuesday in the 10m air pistol mixed team competition at the Paris Games, after losing the final to Serbia 16-14, which marked the first-ever Olympic medal for Türkiye in shooting.

- Duplantis celebrates world record with 'Yusuf Dikec pose'

Armand Duplantis from Sweden athlete the Olympic record in the men's pole vault at the Stade de France with a jump of 6.25 meters (21.3 feet), besting his world record of 6.24 meters in the Diamond League in China. He celebrated his gold medal success with the "Yusuf Dikec pose."

Nina Kennedy, Australian gold medalist in the women's pole vault, also did the Dikec's popular stance.

Another athlete who celebrated his victory by posing with one hand in his pocket as if he were shooting a gun was Jamaican Roje Stona, who broke the Olympic record in the discus throw with 70 meters and won gold.

Hungarian athlete David Betlehem, who crossed the finish line in third place in the marathon swimming race where athletes competed in the Seine River, gave the "Yusuf Dikec pose" during his show of joy.

- 'Dikec pose' also trending in football

Yusuk Dikec's famous stance can also be seen on football pitches.

Irfan Can Kahveci, who scored a freekick goal in the 80th minute in Fenerbahce's first match against Lille in the UEFA Champions League third qualifying round, made a "Yusuf Dikec pose" while rejoicing with his teammates.

Cyriel Dessers, the Nigerian attacker from Scotland's Rangers team, responded to support from the stands with Dikec's stance while celebrating after he scored in extra time of a 1-1 draw with Dynamo Kiev of Ukraine in the Champions League third qualifying round.

Steven Berghuis, who scored in the 28th minute of the match in which Dutch team Ajax defeated Panathinaikos from Greece 1-0 in the UEFA Europa League qualifying round, also showed his joy with the "Yusuf Dikec pose."