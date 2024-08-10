After school strike, UN rapporteur Francesca Albanese accuses Israel of 'genocide'

An independent UN-appointed expert accused Israel of committing "genocide" in its Gaza war after an Israeli strike targeting a school on Saturday killed dozens of people, according to local rescuers.

"Israel is genociding the Palestinians one neighbourhood at the time, one hospital at the time, one school at the time, one refugee camp at the time, one safe zone at the time," Francesca Albanese, the United Nations special rapporteur on the rights situation in Palestinian territories, said on social media platform X.









