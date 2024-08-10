News Magazine Hezbollah accuses Israel of 'lies and deception' after Gaza strike

Israel has been accused by the Lebanese Hezbollah movement of employing "lies and deception" in the wake of its attack on a school in Gaza City, which Palestinian authorities claim resulted in the deaths of approximately 100 individuals.

"The speeches about a ceasefire and new dates for negotiations are nothing but lies and deception," Hezbollah said. Israel's "real choice is to kill and carry out massacres," it added.



The militia said Palestinians have been subjected to the "most heinous massacre for more than 10 months," since the current conflict in Gaza began.



Israel said the building it hit in Gaza City on Saturday "served as a hideout for Hamas terrorists and commanders."



Hezbollah and Israel have been exchanging fire across the border for months.



Fears of a major escalation have grown since Israel assassinated a top Hezbollah commander in Beirut following a strike on the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights which killed 12 children.









