Hundreds gather in Scottish cities to protest against racism

Hundreds of anti-racism demonstrators have gathered at rallies in Edinburgh and Glasgow after violent disorder erupted elsewhere in the United Kingdom.



The civil unrest came after the killing of three young girls in Southport, after which disinformation was spread about the suspect on social media.



The campaign group Stand Up To Racism Scotland (SUTRS) organized counterprotests outside Holyrood, the Scottish government headquarters in Edinburgh and in George Square in Glasgow, a popular place for demonstrations.



Protesters carried placards and banners displaying slogans such as "No to racism" and "Refugees welcome: Stop the far right."



One campaigner posted on X along with a video capturing the large crowd in George Square: "This is Glasgow. Sending a LOUD and CLEAR message to the FAR RIGHT. These are OUR STREETS."



Other videos posted online showed a man holding a sign reading: "Asylum Frauds Out" was met with chants of "Refugees are welcome here" and led to him leaving amid outbreaks of cheers and applause.



The demonstrations follow similar counterprotests in Bathgate and Paisley on Friday, which were the first to be held in Scotland following riots across parts of England.













