Russia says its forces took Vesele village near eastern Ukraine's Pokrovsk

Russia's defence ministry said on Friday its forces had taken the village of Vesele near Pokrovsk in eastern Ukraine, Russian agencies reported.

Pokrovsk, a transport hub with a pre-war population of 61,000, lies on a main road that serves as an important supply route to other towns under Ukrainian government control such as Chasiv Yar and Kostiantynivka.