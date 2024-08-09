Israeli media publishes footage of army drone strike on unarmed Palestinian civilians

Israeli media on Friday published a video of a drone strike that killed a group of unarmed Palestinian civilians in the Gaza Strip.

Published by broadcaster Channel 14, the video showed the Israeli army targeting Palestinian civilians as they were returning to inspect their homes.

The civilians in the video are clearly seen to have no weapons on them as they were struck by the Israeli drone.

The incident took place in Rafah city, in the southern Gaza Strip, according to Palestinian social media accounts.

Israel, flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire, has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza since Oct. 7 last year following a cross-border attack by the Palestinian group Hamas.

Nearly 40,000 Palestinians have since been killed, mostly women and children, and over 91,700 injured, according to local health authorities.

Over 10 months into the Israeli war, vast tracts of Gaza lie in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), which ordered it to immediately halt its military operation in the southern city of Rafah, where over a million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war before it was invaded on May 6.





