US releases $3.5 billion to Israel to spend on US weapons, military equipment

Washington is set to provide Israel with $3.5 billion to spend on U.S. weapons and military equipment, releasing the money months after it was appropriated by the U.S. Congress, CNN reported on Friday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

The State Department notified lawmakers on Thursday night that the government intended to release the billions of dollars worth of foreign military financing to Israel, CNN reported, adding that the money comes from the $14.1 billion supplemental funding bill for Israel passed in April.

The State Department did not respond to a request for comment on Friday. The action comes amid heightened tensions in the Middle East and fears of the widening of Israel's war in Gaza that has already killed tens of thousands and caused a humanitarian crisis.

There has been an increased risk of escalation into a broader Middle East war after the recent killings of Palestinian resistance group Hamas' leader

Ismail Haniyeh in Iran and of Hezbollah military commander Fuad Shukr in Beirut drew threats of retaliation against Israel.







