Turkish intelligence thwarted 2 assassination attempts on Hamas chief Haniyeh - report

Published August 07,2024
Published August 07,2024
Turkish media has reported that Turkish intelligence thwarted two assassination attempts on martyr Ismail Haniyeh.

One of these attempts occurred during his visit to Istanbul following the martyrdom of his children, and the other took place while he was in Doha.

According to reports, the Turkish intelligence agency heightened security measures during Haniyeh's stay in Istanbul and worked to prevent assassination attempts. Additionally, another attack attempt on Haniyeh in Doha was also foiled.

The report indicates that the intelligence agency advised Haniyeh before his visit to Tehran to avoid using phone, internet, or road travel, as there was a risk of Mossad agents orchestrating an assassination.