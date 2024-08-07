SAUDI ARABIA: HAMAS LEADERS KILLING BLATANT VIOLATION OF IRANS SOVEREIGNTY

Saudi Arabia said on Wednesday the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran was a "blatant violation" of Iran's sovereignty.

The comment by the Saudi deputy foreign minister during an extraordinary meeting of members of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) was the first by the kingdom, the region's major power alongside Iran, since the killing of the Palestinian Islamist leader in the Iranian capital on July 31.

The minister, Waleed Al-Khuraiji, added that Saudi Arabia rejects "any violation of the sovereignty of states or interference in the internal affairs of any country".







