Israel calls for ‘Palestinian self-management’ in occupied West Bank

Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz called Wednesday for "Palestinian self-management" in the occupied West Bank with security and foreign affairs under Israel's control.

The call came one day after Palestinian resistance group Hamas appointed Yahya Sinwar as its political chief to succeed Ismail Haniyeh, who was assassinated in Iran's capital Tehran last week.

Hamas and Iran accused Israel of carrying out Haniyeh's assassination, but Tel Aviv has not confirmed or denied responsibility.

"The election of Yahya Sinwar as the leader of Hamas must send a clear message to the world that the Palestinian issue is now completely controlled by Iran and Hamas," Katz claimed in a statement on X.

He alleged that Israeli military operations in the occupied West Bank aim to prevent the fall of the territory under Hamas' control.

"The solution is Palestinian self-management in Judea and Samaria (West Bank), allowing them to manage their own lives," Katz said.

"Israel must maintain control over security and foreign affairs to prevent the establishment of another Iranian-Islamist extremist stronghold and enable Palestinians to manage their internal affairs," he claimed.

There was no immediate Palestinian comment on the Israeli call.

Palestinians want to establish an independent state in the occupied West Bank and the Gaza Strip, which is opposed by Israel.

Last month, the Knesset (Israel's parliament) voted to reject the establishment of a Palestinian state, calling it an "existential threat" to Israel.

In a landmark opinion on July 19, the International Court of Justice declared Israel's decades-long occupation of Palestinian land "illegal" and demanded the evacuation of all existing settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.





