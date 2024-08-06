Bayraktar Kızılelma unleashed: Enhanced engine boosts performance

The recent release of test footage showing the Bayraktar KIZILELMA engaging its afterburner is highly significant for the platform's future. With a different engine from Ukraine now integrated, the KIZILELMA can not only reach higher speeds more quickly but also perform highly aggressive maneuvers when needed.

We are experiencing a highly active period globally and in our country... Almost every hour, new breaking news emerges from different fields. In such an environment, some developments can unfortunately go unnoticed or not receive sufficient attention.

One of these details is the recent test footage of the KIZILELMA. We saw the KIZILELMA undergoing ground engine testing in a different light. The most noticeable difference was the flames emanating from the engine section, known in technical terms as the "afterburner."

Why is this capability important, what does it mean for KIZILELMA, and where should we focus our expectations for the future? We discussed these questions with Defense Industry Expert Yusuf Akbaba.

It Will Carry More Payloads at Higher Speeds

First, Akbaba explains the afterburner issue. He mentions that this is the moment when the platform reaches its full engine power. He notes that fighter jets can generally make very sudden and fast maneuvers with an afterburner. Thanks to this capability, the platform, which reaches supersonic speeds, gains significant advantages in vital areas such as attack and evasion.

The KIZILELMA versions we have seen so far lacked this capability. Akbaba states that the primary reason for this is the difference in engines. The initially produced platforms used the Ukrainian AI-25 engine. He emphasizes that this engine does not have supersonic flight capability.

In the latest test footage, Akbaba draws attention to the use of the AI-322F engine and says, "With this engine, the Bayraktar KIZILELMA can reach supersonic speeds while carrying more payloads. These payloads include weapons and highly advanced sensors."

KIZILELMA is Preparing for TCG Anadolu

A more powerful engine also brings to mind the TCG Anadolu issue. We know that preparations for the landing and takeoff of this massive platform on TCG Anadolu are ongoing. Yusuf Akbaba points out that the new engine should be viewed from this perspective, especially highlighting that the detail of "very high speed in a very short time" required for takeoff can be achieved with this engine.

At this point, he opens a parenthesis and explains that significant aerodynamic changes have also been made aside from the engine:

"The aerodynamic structure of the nose has been changed. The Murad AESA radar produced by ASELSAN will be placed here. Additionally, the location for the IRST (Infrared Search and Track System) is visible in the new design.

The vertical stabilizers have been reduced from two pieces to one, and the control systems have been moved from the outside to the inside. These changes will further enhance the platform's 'low observability' feature. KIZILELMA will detect without being detected and target without becoming a target."

Work Continues on Engine and Ammunition

Such developments have increased public expectations for the KIZILELMA to enter the inventory as soon as possible. Tests are expected to continue for a while longer with the lower-volume engine used in the initial versions.

On the other hand, we know that Baykar is considering different versions for the KIZILELMA. Currently, there is the first produced platform with a relatively low engine volume. Work continues at full speed on the version we saw recently with an afterburner and a more powerful engine. There is also a high expectation for a twin-engine KIZILELMA in the future. Additionally, the schedule is running for the domestic TEI-TF 10000 turbofan engine for the KIZILELMA.

At this point, Yusuf Akbaba expresses the expectation that the development and test integration process of KIZILELMA will take longer than other unmanned platforms. He summarizes the process by saying, "Because KIZILELMA will have air-to-air combat capability and self-defense systems that other unmanned aerial vehicles do not have. I expect versions with these capabilities to enter the inventory in the 2025-2026 range."

A final note is about the SOM-J missile drawing shared by ROKETSAN recently. Akbaba states that developing ammunition that keeps pace with the development of low observability unmanned aerial vehicles and fighter jets is critical, and Turkey continues its work in this area as well.











