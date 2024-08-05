South Korea calls on nationals to leave Lebanon, Israel

South Korea on Monday called on its nationals in Lebanon and Israel to leave these countries as soon as possible for security reasons due to recent developments in the Middle East.

S. Korea's Deputy Foreign Minister Kang In-sun held a meeting to assess the security situation in the Middle East and to chalk out measures to protect South Korean citizens in the region, Seoul-based Yonhap News Agency reported.

Kang "strongly urged South Koreans residing in Lebanon and Israel to depart the nations as soon as possible using available flights".

She also noted that overseas missions have been alerted to ensure the safety of South Korean citizens in case of an emergency.

Meanwhile, it was shared that there are approximately 350 South Korean nationals in Israel and around 130 in Lebanon.

Since Oct. 7, 2023, Israel has been launching attacks on the Gaza Strip and clashing with Hezbollah on its northern border.

Tensions escalated further after Israel blamed Hezbollah for the July 27 attack on the town of Majdal Shams in the Golan Heights.